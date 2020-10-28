California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White has appointed Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Ph.D., to serve as interim president of Fresno State. Jiménez-Sandoval currently serves as Fresno State’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Jiménez-Sandoval will assume the leadership of the university on January 4, 2021 with the departure of current Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro, who will begin in his new role as chancellor of the California State University.

“In speaking with campus and community stakeholders, a recurring theme was the need to sustain the momentum Fresno State is experiencing under President Castro, while ensuring that student achievement continues during this time of pandemic,” White said. “From enrolling the largest student body in its long history, to receiving an unprecedented amount in research grants and contracts, it is an exciting and unique time for Fresno State and Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval will ensure that they keep moving upward.”

Jiménez-Sandoval was appointed to the position of provost and vice president of academic affairs in 2019, and in that role is the university’s chief academic officer.

“Fresno State is the cultural and intellectual cornerstone of the Central Valley; I love its demonstrated power to transform the lives of our talented students, and I see how our alumni improve the quality of life in our communities,” Jiménez-Sandoval said. “It is a magnificent honor to be entrusted with leading our renowned university.”

