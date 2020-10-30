President Joseph I. Castro ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Friday, Oct. 30, in honor of Richard Keyes, a former professor who died on Sept. 27 at the age of 85. In 1968, Professor Keyes was recruited to Fresno State (named Fresno State College at that time) to help launch the Black studies and the ethnic studies programs, where he also developed the first summer education program for high school students.

Dr. Castro recognizes Professor Keyes’ rich legacy in the Fresno community and his visionary leadership in the development of Black studies and ethnic studies at Fresno State, at a time when such programs were nascent throughout the country. Today, we honor Professor Keyes’ memory and legacy. His contributions to our campus and the community are deep and lasting.

Memorial services were held on Oct. 17. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to: Live Again Fresno, c/o Richard Keyes Memorial, 161 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, CA 93701.