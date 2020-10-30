The Fresno State Community Health Mobile Unit will make two stops next week — at the Cherry Avenue Auction (4640 S. Cherry Ave.) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3; and the Mexican Consulate (7435 N. Ingram Ave.) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, to provide free health services to the community. Residents can receive flu shots, diabetes and blood pressure screenings, plus health assessments, education and referrals. The unit, coordinated by Fresno State nursing faculty and students, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. In addition, nursing students will also administer free flu shots only at the Salvation Army (811 S. Parallel Ave.) from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Prior to each stop, nursing students must complete a COVID-19 training course. Each student has their temperature checked and symptoms screened before stepping on to the health mobile unit, where full personal protective equipment is worn at all times. INFO: Melisssa Tav at mtav@csufresno.edu or 559.278.8379. See fall 2020 dates.