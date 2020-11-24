The Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute invites the community to join Monique Kelley-Vallance, Ph.D. in Portuguese history from U.C. Santa Barbara, in a conversation on “Portuguese Monarchy: A Discussion of Gender and Power in the Portuguese Royal Court.” The virtual discussion is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on Zoom. The talk will explore the role of women in the Portuguese monarchy. Registration is free, and the event is open to the public.