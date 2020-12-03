The Fresno State Ethics Center and the Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley present “Heath Crisis and Human Rights” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, on Zoom in commemoration of Human Rights Day and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Speakers include Dr. Rais Vohra, interim Fresno County public health director; Ivonne Der Torosian, vice president of community health and well-being at Saint Agnes Medical Center; and Dr. Denise Seabert, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State.

The event is presented in partnership with the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Central Valley Partnership, Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, Interfaith Alliance of Central California, Saint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno Center for Nonviolence, Peace Fresno, Democratic Women In Action, Black Women, Organized for Political Action, We Are Not Invisible, Fresno Building Healthy Communities, Community United Church of Christ and the California Faculty Association, Fresno State Chapter. The event is free and the community is encouraged to attend.