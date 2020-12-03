Fresno State University Theatre presents its second virtual production of the 2020-21 season — “Detroit ‘67,” written by Dominique Morriseau and directed by Thomas-Whit Ellis. The play was filmed in the Dennis and Cheryl Woods Theatre and will stream online Dec. 4-12. It’s 1967, Motown music rules, and Chelle and her brother Lank are making ends meet by holding after-hours dance parties in the basement of their home. But when Lank shelters a battered white woman, the siblings clash over more than the family business and the riots burning their city’s black neighborhoods.

“Detroit ‘67” is a redemptive story of family and survival and was the winner of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History. General admission streaming access is $15. For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.7512 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.