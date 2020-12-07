Fresno State’s national and state flags will be at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7, in honor of the 2,403 American service members and civilians killed when the Naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. An additional 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships and destroyed 188 aircraft. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, designated by Congress in 1994, is one of six national days of remembrance.

The campus flags that will be posted at half-staff are located at the Save Mart Center, the Rose Garden near the Veterans Monument and the Thomas Building, and at athletics venues where events are hosted by Fresno State.