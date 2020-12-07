KSEE24 will broadcast and stream this year’s State of the University from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, allowing alumni and friends from across the country and world to join us for the first time. This annual event — usually held in-person at the Save Mart Center — is a chance for the community to see how the University continues to impact the Valley and prepares the next generation of leaders. This will be President Joseph I. Castro’s final State of the University before he begins his next chapter as the eighth chancellor of the 23-campus California State University system in January. The program will recognize and celebrate Castro’s contributions and achievements during his time at Fresno State.

As Castro and First Lady Mary Castro conclude their tenure at Fresno State, members of the community have an opportunity to express their gratitude and share well wishes on a digital tribute board. To share a favorite memory or farewell message, submityour videos, photos or written comments by Dec. 31.

The State of the University will also stream live on YourCentralValley.com from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 8. A portion of the State of the University program will re-air on CBS47 from 7:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.