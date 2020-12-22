While most campus services are closed over the winter break, winter intersession classes through the Division of Continuing and Global Education will be held from Dec. 28 to Jan. 15. All classes will be online. Additional information about winter intersession classes can be found online.

Most other campus offices and services will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and resuming operations on Monday, Jan. 4.

The Henry Madden Library will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. The library will remain open for limited services and pick-ups from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Dec. 21 to Jan. 20, except for the above noted closure dates. It is also closed on weekends.

The Gibson Farm Market will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, reopening for its regular business hours on Jan. 4. The Kennel Bookstore will also be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, only opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28 so students can purchase intersession textbooks and materials. The bookstore will resume its regular hours on Jan. 4.

The Student Health and Counseling Center will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, reopening at 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Students experiencing a medical emergency should call 911. Students experiencing a mental health crisis should call 911 or go to Exodus Crisis Stabilization Center, 4411 E. Kings Canyon Road, in Fresno, or call Exodus at 559.453.1008.

The Student Cupboard will be closed starting Dec. 24 and will reopen Jan. 4.

Campus will also be closed on Jan. 18 for the Martin Luther King Day holiday. The first day of instruction for the spring semester is Jan. 21.

For emergencies during the winter break, contact the Fresno State Police Department at 559.278.8400.