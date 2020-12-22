Fresno State’s Kremen School of Education and Human Development graduates its first South Valley cohort for the M.A. in education, option in multilingual multicultural education program. The cohort consists of 10 graduates who completed the entire program at the Fresno State Visalia Campus. Jillin Colunga is among the graduates and she strives to teach first-generation students of color as a community college professor, increasing the number of Hispanic faculty in the South Valley. Read her story here. For more information, contact Samantha Ray at 949.292.3232 or samray@mail.fresnostate.edu.