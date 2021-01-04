Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval begins his term today (Jan. 4) as interim president at California State University, Fresno. He succeeds President Joseph I. Castro, who became chancellor of the 23-campus California State University system.

Jiménez-Sandoval has been a Fresno State professor and administrator for 20 years. He most recently served as Fresno State’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, the University’s chief academic officer. Previously he was the dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. He began teaching Spanish and Portuguese at Fresno State in 2000.

“I am passionate about Fresno State,” Jiménez-Sandoval said. “This University is the intellectual and cultural cornerstone of the Central Valley — with the demonstrated power to transform individuals and improve the quality of life in our region. I take great pride in seeing the standard for excellence that guides our students to reach their full potential.”

A native of Mexico, Jiménez-Sandoval immigrated to California as a young child, and grew up tending the family farm in Fowler as a bilingual and bicultural individual. He graduated from Fowler High School and earned his bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in Spanish and Portuguese literature from the University of California, Irvine.

He will serve as interim president until the CSU Board of Trustees names a permanent president, which is expected in May.

Jiménez-Sandoval issued the video below to faculty, staff, students, alumni and students.