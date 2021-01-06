Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval sent the following message to the campus community on Jan. 6, 2021:

As a nation, we have been a shining beacon of hope and democracy for 240 years. A peaceful transition of power has been one of the primary pillars that sustains us as a nation. I am deeply saddened by the violence we witnessed today at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. I strongly condemn the assault on our democracy that threatened our public officials, their staff and the many law enforcement officers who are on the scene.

Our institutions of government must be allowed to conduct the business of the American people in peace, and as citizens of goodwill, we must keep our focus on building a better world.

Fresno State represents a space of dialogue, civil discourse and exploration of ideas. On campus, in our community and around the world, we urge the resolution of differences through peaceful civil dialogue and actions focused on the greater good.

Sincerely,

Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval

Interim President

Fresno State