Fresno State’s annual Exemplary Practices in Educational Leadership Conference brings together Central Valley leaders from schools, districts, businesses and community organizations to share best practices and challenges. This year’s conference will focus on topics such as distance learning, mental health, social emotional learning, human trafficking and many more. There will be four keynote speakers: Alan November, Yong Zhao, Mike Erwin and Shirley Stiles. The conference will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25. Registration for all three days costs $185, register now and pay later. For more information, contact Mabel Franks, mafranks@mail.fresnostate.edu.