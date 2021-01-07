Before his departure as the president of Fresno State, Joseph I. Castro ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Thursday, Jan. 7, in honor of Louis Herwaldt, a prominent Fresno businessman and philanthropist who died on Dec. 23 at the age of 88. Herwaldt was a past chairman of Community Medical Centers’ Board of Trustees, past president of the North Fresno Rotary Club and served in many other capacities, including on the board of the Better Business Bureau. An interview with Mr. Herwaldt is in the Henry Madden Library’s oral history collection from after he received the Leon S. Peters Award in 2009. The family will hold a private memorial service.