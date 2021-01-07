The Henry Madden Library will host “Sight Unseen: Poetics of Black Identity,” a poetry workshop with assistant professor of English Venita Blackburn, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. The virtual event — which will include poetry reading, discussion and a creative writing workshop — is free and open to the community. The Madden Library received a grant from the Library of America’s Lift Every Voice project in partnership with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Lift Every Voice: Why African American Poetry Matters is a national program dedicated to enhancing appreciation of the extraordinary range and richness of the 250-year-long African American poetic tradition. For registration and complete information, visit Madden Library News or contact Ginny Barnes, gbarnes@mail.fresnostate.edu.