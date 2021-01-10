Per a White House proclamation issued on Jan. 10, Fresno State will fly its national and state flags at half-staff as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died as a result of last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as all members of law enforcement across the nation. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 13.