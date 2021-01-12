The California State University Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of Fresno State to succeed Dr. Joseph I. Castro, who now serves as the chancellor of the CSU.

The Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President will convene a virtual open forum for the campus and extended community from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. During this time, the committee will outline the search process and the community will be invited to share their preferred attributes of the next president of Fresno State.

CSU board policy requires the chair of the CSU trustees to appoint a Trustees Committee and an Advisory Committee to oversee the search. The Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as a member of a campus advisory board, all of whom are selected by campus constituency groups. Also on the Advisory Committee is a vice president or academic dean from the campus, and a president of another CSU campus — both selected by the chancellor. Both committees function as one unified group.

Rosters for the committees, as well as information about how to view or participate in the virtual forum, will be announced in the near future.