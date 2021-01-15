The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The Henry Madden Library will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The Kennel Bookstore will be closed on Jan. 18, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.
Campus closed Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
By Lisa Boyles Bell|January 15th, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: gibson farm market, Madden Library|Comments Off on Campus closed Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
