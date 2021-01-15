The Henry Madden Library hosts the Lift Every Voice Poetry Slam with former Fresno poet laureate Bryan Medina at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The virtual event honors the tradition of spoken-word poetry in the African American community and will introduce attendees to 10 poets connected to the Central Valley. The event is free and open to the community. Madden Library received a grant from the Library of America’s Lift Every Voice project in partnership with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Lift Every Voice: Why African American Poetry Matters is a national program dedicated to enhancing appreciation of the extraordinary range and richness of the 250-year-long African American poetic tradition. For registration and complete information, please visit Madden Library News or contact Ginny Barnes, gbarnes@mail.fresnostate.edu.