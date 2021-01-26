Wrestler dismissed from team, University investigation underway

Fresno State Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval issued the following statement today (Jan. 26, 2021) in regard to the arrest of a student-athlete on three felony and two misdemeanor charges regarding a sexual assault that occurred off campus.

“The allegations of such violence, particularly sexual assault, are serious and disturbing. Violence is a direct contradiction to our University values that are based on respect for the integrity of every individual. The University will review this matter in accordance with University policies and procedures.”

The Fresno Police Department on Jan. 22 arrested student Isaiah Tito Perez, 21, of Modesto. FPD has indicated felony charges are rape of a drugged victim, kidnap to commit rape, and rape of an unconscious victim. The misdemeanor charges are battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The alleged assault occurred on Nov. 18 at the Bulldog Village apartments. The alleged victim is not a Fresno State student.

The incident did not occur on the Fresno State campus and the Fresno State Police Department was not involved in the arrest but will cooperate in the investigation with FPD.

Perez was a student-athlete but has been dismissed from the wrestling team, according to Terry Tumey, director of Athletics. He had been a member of the wrestling team for three years.

Perez is a junior majoring in criminology – law enforcement option.

Statement from Director of Athletics Terry Tumey:

“We are aware of the serious allegations involving one of our student-athletes. Fresno State takes matters such as this seriously and will not tolerate acts that are in direct contradiction of our university values that are based on respect for the integrity of every individual. Student-athletes are required to comply with a code of conduct and a standard of excellence. As such, the student-athlete was dismissed from our athletic program. We will continue to evaluate this situation as the legal process moves forward.”