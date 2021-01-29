Fresno State honors the diversity of its student body, faculty and staff during the month of February with a variety of virtual events celebrating Black History Month.

Keynote speaker Angelica McKinley joins Fresno State’s Black History Month Kick-Off event on Feb. 1, sharing insights about her unconventional journey as an African American woman in visual storytelling and media. In conversation with students and the community, McKinley will discuss her childhood love of art and history and how it led to a creative career in art direction and design with Google Doodles, Apple, The New York Times and more.

With the expansion of design’s influence in media, business and technology, opportunities for unorthodox creative skills have skyrocketed. McKinley will highlight how she navigated the hurdles of her career and translated many of her non-traditional strengths into skills that businesses value.

Here is a listing of public Fresno State events throughout the month-long celebration:

Black History Month Kick-Off , presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center African American Programs and Services , noon-1 p.m. Feb. 1 , featuring keynote speaker Angelica McKinley, art director and designer for innovative companies like Google, Apple and The New York Times. Pre-registration is required.

Black History Month Virtual Celebration , presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center African American Programs and Service, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 , including prizes, music, games and will feature special guest DJ Zhenron of 90.5 KSJS Ground Zero Radio. Pre-registration is required.



Real Talk: Mental Health, noon Feb. 2, part of the “Real Talk,” discussion series hosted by Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s African American Programs and Services. Led by counselor Zafar Sumler of the Student Health and Counseling Center, this guided discussion will focus on stigmas, barriers and solutions surrounding mental health. Sumler will share tips for practicing self-care. Register here .

Sistah to Sistah, led by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center African American Programs and Services, noon Wednesdays beginning Feb. 3 . This discussion group provides a safe space for Black and African American women to connect and build community while discussing relevant and current topics. Open to students, staff, faculty and the community. Click here to attend.

Conversations that Matter, held by the President’s Council on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, noon-1:15 p.m. Feb. 4 and 18 . These conversations focus on issues of social justice, diversity, inclusion and other current and relevant issues facing campus and society. Open to all Fresno State students, faculty, staff. Register here .

Barbershop Talk, led by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s African American Programs and Services, 5 p.m. Feb. 8 and 22 . This discussion group provides a safe space for Black and African American men. Register here .

Identity in Shades with Shämir Káli Griffin, celebrate Black History Month with author Shämir Káli Griffin. This two-part event deals with Griffin’s experience with his African American, American Indian and LGBTQ+ identities. Part 1, “Identity in Shades,” noon-1 p.m. Feb. 9 , register here . Part 2, “In-Depth with Shämir Káli Griffin,” 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 11 , register here . For more information, contact American Indian Programs and Services at ccgcamindian@csufresno.edu .