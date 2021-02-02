Members of the community are invited to participate in the virtual open forum Feb. 9 that is part of the selection process for the next president of Fresno State.
The California State University Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President will convene a virtual open forum from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. During this time, the committee will outline the search process and community members will be invited to share their preferred attributes of the next president of Fresno State.
Individuals who wish to provide comments during the forum need to register in advance. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
No registration is required for those who want to view or listen to the open forum. The forum will be livestreamed from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 on the CSU webpage. A recording of the event will be posted later on Fresno State’s website.
Requests for reasonable modification or accommodation from individuals with disabilities, consistent with the American with Disabilities Act, may be made via email to presidentsearch@calstate.edu.
Members of the search committee are:
- Joseph I. Castro, Chancellor
- Lillian Kimbell, Chair, CSU Board of Trustees
- Jane W. Carney, Trustee and Chair, Search Committee
- Diego Arambula , Trustee
- Wenda Fong, Vice Chair, Board of Trustees
- Krystal Mae Raynes, Trustee
- Robert S. Nelsen, CSU Sacramento, CSU President Representative
- Paula Castadio, Fresno State Vice President for Advancement, Administration Representative
- Thomas Holyoke, Chair, Fresno State Academic Senate
- Joy J. Goto, Faculty Representative
- Jenelle S. Pitt, Faculty Representative
- Georgianna Negron-Long, Staff Representative
- Jacqueline Campos Ledezma, Student Representative
- Elizabeth Rocha Zuñiga, Student Representative
- Edgar Blunt, Alumni Association Representative
- Nicole Linder, University Advisory Board Representative
- Carol Chandler, Community Representative
- Clint Williams, Community Representative
The next president will be Fresno State’s ninth, and will succeed Dr. Joseph I. Castro, who now serves as the chancellor of the 23-campus CSU system.