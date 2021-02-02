Members of the community are invited to participate in the virtual open forum Feb. 9 that is part of the selection process for the next president of Fresno State.

The California State University Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President will convene a virtual open forum from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. During this time, the committee will outline the search process and community members will be invited to share their preferred attributes of the next president of Fresno State.

Individuals who wish to provide comments during the forum need to register in advance. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

No registration is required for those who want to view or listen to the open forum. The forum will be livestreamed from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 on the CSU webpage. A recording of the event will be posted later on Fresno State’s website.

Requests for reasonable modification or accommodation from individuals with disabilities, consistent with the American with Disabilities Act, may be made via email to presidentsearch@calstate.edu.

Members of the search committee are:

Joseph I. Castro, Chancellor

Lillian Kimbell, Chair, CSU Board of Trustees

Jane W. Carney, Trustee and Chair, Search Committee

Diego Arambula , Trustee

Wenda Fong, Vice Chair, Board of Trustees

Krystal Mae Raynes, Trustee

Robert S. Nelsen, CSU Sacramento, CSU President Representative

Paula Castadio, Fresno State Vice President for Advancement, Administration Representative

Thomas Holyoke, Chair, Fresno State Academic Senate

Joy J. Goto, Faculty Representative

Jenelle S. Pitt, Faculty Representative

Georgianna Negron-Long, Staff Representative

Jacqueline Campos Ledezma, Student Representative

Elizabeth Rocha Zuñiga, Student Representative

Edgar Blunt, Alumni Association Representative

Nicole Linder, University Advisory Board Representative

Carol Chandler, Community Representative

Clint Williams, Community Representative

The next president will be Fresno State’s ninth, and will succeed Dr. Joseph I. Castro, who now serves as the chancellor of the 23-campus CSU system.