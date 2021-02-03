In its Best of 2020 edition, the Portuguese Tribune named Fresno State’s Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute the “Organization of the Year.” The newspaper cited the institute’s speaker series, oral history events, a book collection donated by former president of the Azores Vasco Cordeiro to the Henry Madden Library, and efforts to document the Portuguese-American experience during the pandemic. Institute director Dennis Borges hosts the “Portuguese American Hour” radio program on Multicultural 1600 AM. The Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute is a collective effort between the College of Arts and Humanities, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and College of Social Sciences.