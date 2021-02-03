In its Best of 2020 edition, the Portuguese Tribune named Fresno State’s Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute the “Organization of the Year.” The newspaper cited the institute’s speaker series, oral history events, a book collection donated by former president of the Azores Vasco Cordeiro to the Henry Madden Library, and efforts to document the Portuguese-American experience during the pandemic. Institute director Dennis Borges hosts the “Portuguese American Hour” radio program on Multicultural 1600 AM. The Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute is a collective effort between the College of Arts and Humanities, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and College of Social Sciences.
Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute named Organization of the Year
By Benjamin Kirk|February 3rd, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute|Comments Off on Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute named Organization of the Year
