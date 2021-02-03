Fresno State faculty, staff and students will partner with industry to host more than 30 virtual presentations from Feb. 9 to 11 at the 53rd annual World Ag Expo. The campus Institute for Food and Agriculture has coordinated 22 seminars that cover a wide range of current agricultural trends and topics related to business, data, economics, education, employee soft skills, food insecurity, labor, production, restaurants, sovereign cultures, sustainability, technology and trade. The California Water Institute will host six sessions in its boot camp series that give an overview of natural hydrology, irrigation, water resource management and related topics. The Center for Irrigation Technology will also showcase three seminars related to innovative irrigation products and practices. In normal years, the world’s largest agricultural exposition welcomes more than 100,000 visitors to Tulare from around the world and nearly all 50 states to see the latest in farm equipment and technology. This year, the world’s largest agricultural exposition is entirely virtual and will host over 100 seminars and a wide range of industry exhibitors and special events. INFO: List of Fresno State seminars.