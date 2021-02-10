Fresno State’s University Theatre will present its third virtual production of the 2020-21 mainstage season, “To Thine Own Self Be True: Gender, Sexuality and the Bard , ” written by William Shakespeare and conceived and directed by Fresno State professor Brad Myers.

The production was filmed in the John Wright Theatre at Fresno State and will stream online from Feb. 19 through 27. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 20 and Feb. 23 through 27 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 21. General admission streaming access is $15 (or $10 for students).

The genius of Shakespeare has brought fresh insights into the human condition for over four centuries. Recognizing the timelessness of Shakespeare’s works, this production will explore modern-day LGBTQ perspectives and confront gender stereotypes through a reimagining of Shakespearean scenes, monologues and sonnets. Portrayals will include famous love scenes played by same-sex couples, gender reversals in Julius Caesar and a non-binary Cleopatra.

“Art must thrive in the most difficult times,” Myers said. “Just as Shakespeare wrote some of his greatest plays during the bubonic plague, Fresno State students’ artistry will not be thwarted by our current pandemic. The beauty and complexities of modern-day gender and sexuality are illuminated through this reimagining of Shakespearean scenes and monologues.”

The production was rehearsed and filmed following strict federal, state and University protocols to ensure a safe, clean and socially-distant production environment.

The cast includes students Brianne Avina, Diego Barba, David Boutros, Cecilia Cantu, Lexie Castellanos, Joshua Clark, Jimmy Haynie, Molly Heng, Duncan Hoge, Teya Juarez, Krishan Joshi, Emily King, Cassidy LeClair, Rachel Marie Maciel, Ethan Magill, Andrew Mickelson, Tyler Murphy, Kara Nist, Isabella O’Keefe, Rebecca Elise Packard, R.L. Preheim, Julia Prieto, Samantha Ramos, Carlos Sanchez, Andy Souk, Anthony teNyenhuis, Andrew Trevino and Jenna Valencia.

For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.7512 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.

(Story by Miguel Gastelum)