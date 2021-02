The 2021 Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair, hosted by the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at Fresno State, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 23. The fair will bring representatives from school districts across California to promote their job openings and conduct interviews for teaching positions. The job fair is open for anyone seeking a teaching position, including those who attended other universities. INFO: Jessica McVay, jmcvay@csufresno.edu.