The Central Valley Regional Pathway to Law Pipeline will receive the 2021 State Bar of California Education Pipeline Award, which will be presented to all four participating institutions at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Pathway to Law Summit. Founded in 2016, the Pathway to Law Pipeline is a collaboration between Bullard High School, Fresno City College, Fresno State and the San Joaquin College of Law. The pipeline’s goal is to provide a pathway for underrepresented minority students to earn a law degree and increase the State Bar of California members’ diversity. Over 600 students are in the pipeline, including over 500 at Bullard High School, over 100 at Fresno City College, 15 at Fresno State and four at San Joaquin College of Law.
Central Valley Regional Pathway to Law receives ‘Education Pipeline Award’
By Benjamin Kirk|February 19th, 2021
