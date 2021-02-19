In an annual tradition, the Fresno State choirs directed by Dr. Cari Earnhart and Fresno City College choirs, directed by Julie Dana, combine for “Walk in Peace: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 on YouTube. A replay of the concert will be available following the premiere. This year’s event, hosted virtually by Fresno City College, will be an evening of music and readings.
Choirs combine in celebration of MLK, Black History Month
