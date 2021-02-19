In an annual tradition, the Fresno State choirs directed by Dr. Cari Earnhart and Fresno City College choirs, directed by Julie Dana, combine for “Walk in Peace: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 on YouTube. A replay of the concert will be available following the premiere. This year’s event, hosted virtually by Fresno City College, will be an evening of music and readings.