Per a White House proclamation signed on Feb. 22 by President Joseph R. Biden, Fresno State’s national and state flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Friday, Feb. 26, as our nation mourns the more than 500,000 lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic so far in the United States.
Flag tribute honors 500,000 who have died in U.S. from coronavirus
By Lisa Boyles Bell|February 22nd, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: flag tribute|Comments Off on Flag tribute honors 500,000 who have died in U.S. from coronavirus
