Fresno State will team up with the Central California Blood Center for a February blood drive. Donate at any of the Blood Center locations between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27 to have your donation count toward Fresno State’s drive. Sign up in advance to donate at https://www.donateblood.org/donate. For more information about Fresno State’s blood drives, contact Taylan Parker at 559.278.7063 or tbennett@csufresno.edu.
Fresno State holds blood drive
By Lisa Boyles Bell|February 22nd, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: blood drive|Comments Off on Fresno State holds blood drive
Related Posts
-
Public relations student receives community service scholarshipFebruary 23rd, 2021
-
Flag tribute honors 500,000 who have died in U.S. from coronavirusFebruary 22nd, 2021
-
Choirs combine in celebration of MLK, Black History MonthFebruary 19th, 2021
-
Central Valley Regional Pathway to Law receives ‘Education Pipeline Award’February 19th, 2021
-
114-year-old alumna dies in San FranciscoFebruary 19th, 2021