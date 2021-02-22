Fresno State will team up with the Central California Blood Center for a February blood drive. Donate at any of the Blood Center locations between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27 to have your donation count toward Fresno State’s drive. Sign up in advance to donate at https://www.donateblood.org/donate. For more information about Fresno State’s blood drives, contact Taylan Parker at 559.278.7063 or tbennett@csufresno.edu.