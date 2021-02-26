The Gibson Farm Market (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.) will host its biggest plant sale of the year from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Over 100 varieties of certified organic and conventional vegetables and herbs will be available at socially distanced displays outside the store. Discounted prices will also be available on succulents, perennials and houseplants. All of the plants were raised at the campus horticulture nursery by student staff who can offer plant care tips. Campus honey and ice cream scoops will be on sale at the market, and customers can enjoy fresh citrus, meat, dairy, candy, nut and wine products from the student-run campus farm. INFO: Calliope Correia, 559.278.2952, ccorreia@csufresno.edu, Horticulture nursery Facebook page.