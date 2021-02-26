A recent Wall Street Journal op-ed ignited debate about the use of the honorific “Dr.” by those who earn doctoral degrees in non-medical areas of study. Author Joseph Epstein said First Lady Dr. Jill Biden should drop the title.

During this month’s celebration at Fresno State, a discussion featuring professors from across several disciplines will revisit this in “What Should I Call My Female Professor?” Attendees can learn more about the use of titles in academia in reference to wider histories, cultural contexts and power inequities.

Panelists include Dr. Takkara Brunson (Africana Studies), Dr. Cristina Herrera (Chicano and Latin American Studies), Dr. Larissa Mercado-Lopez (Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies), Dr. Jennifer Randles (Sociology), Dr. Aimee Rickman (Child & Family Science), and Dr. Davorn Sisavath (Anthropology; Asian American Studies).

This will take place from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 11 via Zoom.

Women’s History Month celebrates the contributions women have made to the United States and recognizes the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.

Here is a listing of other public Fresno State events throughout the month-long celebration:

March 1: “My men are women and my women are men: Queen Artemisia of Halicarnassus,” a discussion featuring Dr. Honora Chapman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. You may have seen the movie “300”; now learn more about the greatest female leader during the Persian Wars and her role in the birth of radical democracy in Athens in the 5th century B.C. The lecture is part of the Women Leaders in the Ancient Mediterranean series at noon on Zoom .

March 1-5: “Belly of the Beast,” Cineculture film screening. When an unlikely duo discovers a pattern of illegal sterilizations in women’s prisons, they wage a near-impossible battle against the Department of Corrections — filmed over seven years at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla. A link to watch the film online will be available March 1-5 from Cineculture .

March 2: “Women in Higher Ed,” panel highlighting women and diversity from all around campus, featuring Janell Morillo, associate vice president for Student Health, Counseling and Wellness; Dominiqua Griffin, assistant professor for the Department of Counselor Education and Rehabilitation; and Malisa Lee, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. Presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center from 12-1:30 pm. Click here to RSVP . Contact: Nicole Huy-Sngoun, ccgcgender@mail.fresnostate.edu.

March 8: “The Last Queen of Rome: Berenice of Judaea,” a discussion featuring Dr. Honora Chapman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. Learn more about the most important Jewish woman leader during the Roman imperial rule and how she promoted clemency in the Roman legal system. The lecture is part of the Women Leaders in the Ancient Mediterranean series at noon on Zoom .

March 11: “What Should I Call My Female Professor?” a discussion about titles and honorifics, which are part of academia’s “hidden curriculum.” Learn more about this as female faculty discuss the use of titles in academia in reference to wider histories, cultural contexts and power inequities. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. via Zoom .

March 8-12: “10 Jours Sans Maman (10 Days with Dad)” Cineculture film screening. When his wife decides to take a vacation and leaves him with the responsibility of their four kids, he knows it will not be easy. But he had underestimated the mess that four mischievous, unsupervised kids can cause. A link to watch the film online will be available March 8-12 from Cineculture .

March 15: “Hypatia of Alexandria: Leading Philosopher, Astronomer, Mathematician,” a discussion featuring Dr. Honora Chapman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. Meet the wisest person in the most cosmopolitan city of the ancient world, and learn how her fate mirrors that of the Roman world in late antiquity, yet also how she lives on today in every classroom. The lecture is part of the Women Leaders in the Ancient Mediterranean series at noon on Zoom .

March 15-19: “Driveways,” a Cineculture film screening. Kathy, a single mother, travels with her shy 8-year-old son Cody to Kathy’s late sister’s house, which they plan to clean and sell. Cody develops an unlikely friendship with Del, the Korean War vet and widower who lives next door. A link to watch the film online will be available March 15-19 from Cineculture .

March 19: “Womxn, Art and Power,” workshop to explore the personal and collective power of Womxn through art, healing and creative expression. Presented by Fresno Barrios Unidos from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Zoom link . Contact: Marissa Corpus, marissa_corpus@fresnobarriosunidos.org.

March 22-26: “Les parfums (Perfumes),” a Cineculture film screening. Anne Walberg, a feared, temperamental and reclusive “nose,” has fallen from grace but whose skills are still in demand, and her troubled relationship with Guillaume, her new chauffeur also down on his luck with a nasty divorce and an unhappy young daughter. A link to watch the film online will be available March 22-26 from Cineculture .

March 23: Joyce Antler, “From Sophie Tucker to Sarah Silverman: The Subversive Tradition of Jewish Women’s Comedy.” Joyce Antler is the Samuel J. Lane Professor Emerita of American Jewish History and Culture and Professor Emerita of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Brandeis University. Presented by Jewish Studies at 6 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Contact: Jill Fields, jfields@mail.fresnostate.edu.

March 24: “Complications and Complicity: Women, White Supremacy and Organizing,” a panel discussion, featuring Dr. Kathryn Forbes as moderator, Dr. Diane Blair, Dr. Leece Lee-Oliver, Dr. Loretta Kensinger; presented by the Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies , 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Zoom link . Contact: Dr. Loretta Kensinger, lkensing@csufresno.edu .

March 24: “Queering Sex Ed,” explores the history of sex ed and explains the importance of inclusive sex ed presented by KISS and Fresno Barrios Unidos from 2-3 p.m. Contact: Marissa Corpus, marissa_corpus@fresnobarriosunidos.org.

Mondays in March: “Womxn Empowered Youth Group.” Join us for a program centering young womxn and gender expansive folks , ages 12-24, as we work to build collective power and make changes in our communities. Presented by Fresno Barrios Unidos from 5-7 pm. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89793980338 Contact: Marissa Corpus, marissa_corpus@fresnobarriosunidos.org.

Thursdays in March: “Xinachtli Youth Program” is an indigenous, rites of passage curriculum for young womxn and gender expansive folks, youth ages 12-24, presented by Fresno Barrios Unidos from 5-7 p.m. Zoom link. Contact: Marissa Corpus, marissa_corpus@fresnobarriosunidos.org.