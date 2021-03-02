The Center for Creativity and the Arts (CCA) presents Mexican artist Rocío Caballero with her Exhibition “News from the Kingdom of Yuppieland.” The virtual gallery will be open from March 1 to May 31 with an artist reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on Zoom. The bilingual multimedia exhibition will be presented in English and Spanish. Proudly “Chintolola,” Caballero is a native of the Tepaneca neighborhood of Azcapotzalco, in Mexico City. Her work over the past 20 years visually tells the anecdotes, history and fables of the brotherhood of gray goblins that inhabit the world of Yuppieland. In this dystopian world, the gray goblins “crush” on men of finance and power with pressed suits in absurd child-like situations. The men feed on the dreams they steal in blind obedience while controlling their subordinates through deception, sleight of hand, masquerades and spells. In creating these characters, Caballero evokes humor as she criticizes power structures. An award-winning artist, Caballero has had 18 solo exhibits in Mexico and the United States, and has participated in group exhibits in Mexico, the United States, South America and Europe.