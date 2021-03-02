A new date has been announced for the previously announced televised special for the 2021 Top Dog Alumni Awards. The program, which will air on ABC30, will be at 7 p.m. (PST) on Sunday, April 18. Top Dog Awards are given to Fresno State alumni who embrace the Bulldog spirit and have made significant contributions to their profession, the University and the community. For more details on the Top Dog Alumni Awards, visit fresnostatealumni.com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Peter Robertson at probertson@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.4669.
New date for 2021 Top Dog Awards special
By Lisa Boyles Bell|March 2nd, 2021
