Fresno State will celebrate the graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 with virtual Commencement celebrations in May.

“We are incredibly proud of all that our talented graduating seniors, who have accomplished so much and persevered through adversity,” said Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

“While we won’t be able to have any in-person contact, we have learned there are many ways to celebrate in a virtual world. I’m sure we’ll see some real creativity,” he said.

More information about Commencement will be announced in the future.