Fresno State’s University Theatre and the Contemporary Dance Ensemble present the fourth virtual production of the 2020-21 mainstage season, “Directions: One Breath at a Time . ” The production, which was filmed in the John Wright Theatre on campus, will stream online at 7:30 p.m. March 12-13 and March 16-20, and 2 p.m. March 14.

Streaming access is $15 for general admission and $10 for students.

“Dance is a special medium where audiences can connect with other cultures, experience places and viewpoints they would never likely encounter, come to know and reflect upon those who have preceded them and, most importantly, see narratives and concepts unfold through physical movement,” artistic director Kenneth Balint said.

This year’s pieces were selected for their focus on the nature of dance and movement throughout the arduous isolation of the past year. This annual contemporary dance concert highlights contemporary classics, creative innovation and collaborations between students and faculty. The concert also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Contemporary Dance Ensemble at Fresno State and brings together works produced by faculty and resident student choreographers over the past two semesters.

These works include:

“This is NOT the Tony Bennett Concert” dance work. “Tony” is brought into the present and becomes known by new dancers and new audiences in the vital and engaging form of live theatre dance. This 10th anniversary edition features and salutes the 2005, 2012, 2016 and 2021 casts of this dance work.

Dance works by student resident choreographers Nicholas Castro, Jessica Lopez Morales and Jose Ruiz with a personal and yet theatrical take on designated spaces and the bodies and lives that live within them.

“Solo Project 2021/COVID-19 Style” is a lively faculty/student collaboration allowing each member of the ensemble to showcase themselves before passing the spotlight to the next dancer.

Artistic director Kenneth Balint’s “We Work Alone Together” offers a glimpse of seven facets of daily life within a 10-by-10 cube.

The production was rehearsed and filmed following strict federal, state and University protocols to ensure a safe, clean and socially distant production environment.

For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.7512 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.

(Story by Miguel Gastelum)