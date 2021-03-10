The Fresno State Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute and the Media, Communications and Journalism Department have combined to create the documentary film “Untold Stories: Portuguese-Americans along the 99 Corridor.” The film will be presented virtually in a worldwide premiere at noon Thursday, March 11, on Zoom. The screening is free, and the public is invited to register. The documentary employs interviews gathered in Fresno State’s Portuguese-American Oral History Project to tell the story of Azorean immigration to California’s Central Valley. The film examines why people came to the Valley and their effort to keep the connection to their native land and language alive. The PBBI is part of the College of Arts and Humanities, the Jordan College of Agriculture and Sciences Technology and the College of Social Sciences. The screening is sponsored by the Luso-American Development Foundation. For more information, contact Dennis Borges.