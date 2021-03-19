Per a White House proclamation signed on March 18 by President Joseph R. Biden, Fresno State’s national and state flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Monday, March 22, as a mark of respect for the shooting victims killed and injured by senseless acts of violence in the Atlanta Metropolitan area. The deadly shooting spree killed eight people, most of them Asian women.
Flag tribute honors victims of Atlanta-area shootings
By Lisa Boyles Bell|March 19th, 2021
