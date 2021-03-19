Fresno State will honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez and the work that continues in support of farmworkers everywhere by hosting a panel discussion during Farmworker Awareness Week. This panel is hosted by The Cross Cultural and Gender Center and the College Assistance Migrant Program. Professor Emeritus Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor will moderate the panel, featuring: Dr. Dvera Saxton, associate professor of anthropology at Fresno State and author of “The Devil’s Fruit”; Lizbeth A. Gutierrez Lopez, president of Movimiento of Oaxaqueño Leaders in Education; Eddie Rios, an assistant vineyard manager and alumnus; and Armando Elenes, United Farm Workers secretary treasurer. Register here to join via Zoom at noon March 23 to learn more about the experiences of farmworkers during COVID-19, the ongoing fight against unjust wages and working conditions, and the government’s failure to protect farmworkers both physically and financially from this pandemic. Any questions can be directed to Deyanire Del Toro at ddeltoro@csufresno.edu. All are welcome.