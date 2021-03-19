Fresno State will honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez and the work that continues in support of farmworkers everywhere by hosting a panel discussion during Farmworker Awareness Week. This panel is hosted by The Cross Cultural and Gender Center and the College Assistance Migrant Program. Professor Emeritus Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor will moderate the panel, featuring: Dr. Dvera Saxton, associate professor of anthropology at Fresno State and author of “The Devil’s Fruit”; Lizbeth A. Gutierrez Lopez, president of Movimiento of Oaxaqueño Leaders in Education; Eddie Rios, an assistant vineyard manager and alumnus; and Armando Elenes, United Farm Workers secretary treasurer. Register here to join via Zoom at noon March 23 to learn more about the experiences of farmworkers during COVID-19, the ongoing fight against unjust wages and working conditions, and the government’s failure to protect farmworkers both physically and financially from this pandemic. Any questions can be directed to Deyanire Del Toro at ddeltoro@csufresno.edu. All are welcome.
Fresno State presents panel for Farmworker Awareness Week
By Lisa Boyles Bell|March 19th, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Cesar Chavez, cross cultural and gender center, news tip|Comments Off on Fresno State presents panel for Farmworker Awareness Week
Related Posts
-
Flag tribute honors victims of Atlanta-area shootingsMarch 19th, 2021
-
Peach Blossom Festival goes virtualMarch 19th, 2021
-
-
Dr. Veena Howard named Endowed Chair in Jain and Hindu DharmaMarch 17th, 2021
-