“Reconnect,” a special online program to help working professionals complete in-progress degrees, has a priority deadline approaching, on April 9 for its next cohort. With Reconnect, an online liberal arts degree launched in August 2020, former Fresno State students with careers and families have a flexible path to graduation. The degree allows students who left the University in good standing, have completed at least 70 units (at least 12 at Fresno State) and have completed their lower division general education requirements to take classes in intensive eight-week sessions taught by Fresno State faculty. The first cohort included 15 students who were able to complete their degrees. Interested students can apply online to see if they are eligible.