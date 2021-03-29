The Association of Latinx Faculty in the Arts and Humanities presents the virtual lecture “Frontlines: Latinos and Immigration from a Woman’s Perspective” with journalist and author Maria Hinojosa.

One of the most prominent Latina journalists in the U.S., Hinojosa has covered major stories for over 20 years. In this insightful and engaging presentation, she speaks about her experiences covering immigration for NPR and PBS.

As a woman and a mother, she has a particular interest in how immigration is impacting the mental health of Latinas and their families. She also speaks about how Latinos and Latinas are now the new face of the civil rights movement in our country.

A public lecture will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, on Zoom. The event is free and the community is invited to attend. Pre-registration is required.

“María Hinojosa is an influential Latina in mainstream media with a keen understanding of issues that impact the daily lives of U.S. Latinxs. She uses her platform to render visible the concerns of people left unheard or deliberately silenced. She is a powerful role model — a champion of racial equity with a very loud microphone,” said Dr. Melanie Hernandez, Department of English chair.

For 25 years, Maria Hinojosa has helped tell America’s untold stories and brought to light unsung heroes in America and abroad. In April 2010, Hinojosa launched The Futuro Media Group with the mission to produce multi-platform, community-based journalism that gives critical voice to the voiceless by harnessing the power of independent media to tell stories that are overlooked or under reported by traditional media.

As the anchor and executive producer of the long-running weekly “NPR show Latino USA” and as anchor of the Emmy Award-winning talk show “Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One from WGBH/La Plaza,” Hinojosa has informed millions of Americans about the fastest growing group in our country. Previously, a senior correspondent for NOW on PBS, and currently, a rotating anchor for “Need to Know,” Hinojosa has reported hundreds of important stories — from the immigrant work camps in NOLA after Katrina, to teen girl victims of sexual harassment on the job, to Emmy Award-winning stories of the poor in Alabama.

“As a pathbreaking journalist who has shared her Latinx perspective through the media and books, Ms. Hinojosa will inspire everyone in our diverse Fresno State audience to value their own stories and experiences, and to start sharing them in new ways in order to build a more just and equitable future for everyone,” said Dr. Honora Chapman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

Hinojosa is the author of two books including a motherhood memoir, “Raising Raul: Adventures Raising Myself and My Son.” She was born in Mexico City, raised in Chicago and received her BA from Barnard College.

This event is part of an ongoing lecture series presented by the Association of Latinx Faculty in the Arts and Humanities, bringing practitioners across the arts and humanities to speak with students and offer insights into how students might leverage their arts and humanities degrees toward career paths. Students gain direct access and interact with notable experts in their respective fields of study.

The event is sponsored by KVPR/FM89. Campus sponsors include the Institute for Media and Public Trust; the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism; the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies in partnership with the California Wellness Foundation; and Interim Dean Honora Chapman, College of Arts and Humanities.

Support for this event comes from Fresno State’s Instructionally Related Activities fund.

All participants are welcome. Please email Melanie Hernandez if you need special accommodations.