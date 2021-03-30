The Fresno State campus will be closed on Wednesday, March 31, in observance of the Cesar E. Chavez holiday commemorating his birthday. The Kennel Bookstore will be closed March 31-April 2, reopening at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 5. The Henry Madden Library reopens at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 1. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market reopens at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 1.

Fresno State classes are not in session this week, which is spring break. Classes will resume on Monday, April 5. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.