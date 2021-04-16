Annual campus festival celebrates 47 years with activities via digital platforms

The three-day Vintage Days festival has shifted again this year to host performances and activities online for the community from April 16 through 18.

The student committee behind the festival announced on Feb. 19 that in-person festivities would be canceled for the second year in alignment with public health advisories. Vintage Days, an annual campus festival in its 47th year, typically attracts about 50,000 attendees to the Fresno State campus each April.

This year, arts and crafts projects and a virtual “story time” read aloud by members of the planning committee are among the activities for children that will be featured in live streams and instructional videos shared on Vintage Days social media accounts.

Enthusiasts of unique, handmade goods that have been a longstanding feature of the Vintage Days Crafts Faire can peruse a directory and gallery on the festival’s website.

The popularity of esports is coming to Vintage Days for the first time with an exhibition showcasing three varsity team matches live streamed via the official Fresno State Esports Twitch channel on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. Opening remarks will be made by Interim President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Interim VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Carolyn Coon.

Performances from pop band The BGP and singer-songwriter Erin Olds will be among the live-streamed entertainment over the weekend. Attendees can also enjoy Spotify playlists curated by the Vintage Days team as an alternative to the live events.

The festival organizers expect to return to the in-person format in April 2022.

For more information, contact Andrew Esguerra at 559.278.0505 or aesguerra@csufresno.edu.

(Written by Andrew Esguerra)