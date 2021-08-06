For a sixth straight year, Fresno State will open its spring undergraduate admissions period, allowing upper-division transfer and returning applicants from local and non-local community colleges to apply to start classes at Fresno State in spring 2022.

The spring admissions period runs through Aug. 31.

Fresno State is also open for spring graduate applicants. The graduate admissions period runs through Nov. 1.

Since 2015, Fresno State has been an impacted campus (one of six in the 23-campus CSU system), meaning the University receives more qualified applicants than its state funding model will support.

Being impacted makes admission to Fresno State increasingly competitive — meeting the minimum California State University requirements does not guarantee admission to Fresno State.

“The high-quality, affordable education students receive at Fresno State opens up an array of professional opportunities for them upon graduation, in addition to the internship and service-learning experiences available during their time here as students,” said Dr. Malisa Lee, associate vice president of enrollment management in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Fresno State.

As an impacted campus, the GPA requirement for spring 2022 will not be determined until after the priority application filing period ends. It will be based on the number of applications received and the number of enrollment spaces.

Transfer applicants must first meet the CSU eligibility requirements for admission. Applicants will then be reviewed for admission through Fresno State’s admission selection process.

Fresno State is committed to serving the local region and gives priority to local applicants. Non-local applicants will have to meet a higher admission GPA.

All upper-division transfer requirements must be met by the end of summer 2021 for student applications to be considered. No courses taken in the fall will be considered to satisfy admissions requirements for spring 2022.

Students can apply online at www.calstate.edu/apply. Information regarding spring admission and document deadlines is available online. No late applications will be accepted after Aug. 31.

Fresno State is also accepting applications for post-baccalaureate students. Students are encouraged to visit www.fresnostate.edu/gradstudies for more information and deadline dates on specific graduate programs. The deadline for graduate admissions (for select programs) is Nov. 1.

Several application webinars to provide assistance can be found at this link. For more information, contact Admissions and Recruitment at 559.278.2261.