Fresno State President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Valley Children’s Healthcare President and CEO Todd Suntrapak announced today an expansive partnership that will have a lasting impact on students, faculty and the community.

Valley Children’s Healthcare and Fresno State have had a long-standing relationship as both organizations have been invested in the health and well-being of youth and families in the San Joaquin Valley for generations. This sponsorship further expands the partnership of Fresno State and Valley Children’s, and their shared commitment to education and health.

“We are deeply proud that Valley Children’s Healthcare will be synonymous with Fresno State in such a significant way,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “As a premier healthcare institution, their credible brand and commitment to children’s health aligns with our focus on student success that inspires Bulldog spirit and wellness. We are profoundly honored by this partnership, and appreciate Todd Suntrapak’s dynamic vision and the leadership of Valley Children’s Board of Trustees. Together, we will bring strength and vitality to our Valley.”

“For Valley Children’s, our partnership with Fresno State aligns with our commitment to ensure our kids have every chance to learn, grow and live their healthiest lives possible,” said Suntrapak. “The health and well-being of our children is dependent on organizations like Fresno State and Valley Children’s to invest in their futures and to create new opportunities for them.”

Former Fresno State football standouts Derek and David Carr look forward to seeing two institutions they admire and support working even closer together in the decade to come. Both the Carrs’ families have turned to Valley Children’s to provide care to their own children, and both serve as ambassadors for the healthcare network. Derek Carr’s son, Dallas, underwent life-saving surgery at Valley Children’s Hospital and spent several weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on the Madera campus. Three of David Carr’s children have Type 1 diabetes and are cared for by specialists at Valley Children’s outpatient specialty care center in Bakersfield.

“David and I have a strong connection to Valley Children’s as grateful parents for the life-saving care our children have received there and to Fresno State for all that we received as students,” said NFL quarterback Derek Carr. “To be able to play a part in strengthening and expanding the long-term relationship between these two institutions has been rewarding.”

“Derek and I loved our time playing at Fresno State, and still consider it a home away from home,” added former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network Analyst David Carr. “We are both excited to see Valley Children’s and Fresno State grow its partnership that will benefit so many students and the community.”

The 10-year agreement with The California State University, Fresno Athletic Corporation – a recognized campus auxiliary organization – will provide financial support of $1M per year over the 10-year period for operations, scholarships, collaborations for student-athletes, youth programs, opportunities to support students pursuing degrees in health, and other opportunities impacting the ability to strengthen the university’s work in children’s health.

The agreement also includes the naming rights of Bulldog Stadium and, over the next decade, will provide the opportunity for future improvements to enhance the stadium. The name of the football stadium is subject to the approval of the California State University Board of Trustees and will be determined in Spring 2022 in accordance with CSU policy.

“Bulldog Stadium has long been the physical connecting point that proudly brings our Valley community together in celebration, and this union of two iconic brands in our region will only help to enhance those opportunities,” said Terry Tumey, director of Fresno State Athletics.

Added President Jiménez-Sandoval, “We are grateful for the transformative support from Valley Children’s Healthcare.”