Fresno State will celebrate the launch of The Central Valley Housing Data Repository with an online community event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 on Zoom. The repository is an open data platform currently in the beta stage that holds data related to housing and neighborhood impact for use by public stakeholders. It allows for online collaboration across organizations and researchers, but is also a live project that encourages new research collaborations between University researchers and the community for additional data and insights needed for emerging policy priorities. It acts as a centralized hub for housing data that can lead to action and reform.

The community event will discuss how community members can use the repository and contribute to data or participate in research related to housing. The repository is a collaborative effort between the Central Valley Health Policy Institute, the Department of Sociology and the Henry Madden Library, and is the first digital housing data repository of its kind in the Central Valley. Register online. For more information, contact Dr. Tania Pacheco-Werner at tpacheco@csufresno.edu.