Per a White House proclamation signed on Aug. 26 by President Joseph R. Biden, Fresno State’s national and state flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Monday, Aug. 30, as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Flag tribute honors victims of terrorist attack in Afghanistan
By Lisa Boyles Bell|August 26th, 2021
