The Square at Campus Pointe adds another key retail space with the official grand opening celebration of Kennel Marketplace from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. This new store commemorates the partnership between Fresno State and Follett Higher Education Group, the largest campus retailer in North America.

Located at Campus Pointe, across from the Save Mart Center, the Kennel Marketplace encompasses 10,000 square feet of retail space offering a variety of branded apparel and gifts, Apple technology products, Gibson Farm Market food items, a print center, and indoor and outdoor seating. The store also includes a Starbucks and a custom shirt bar, where customers can customize officially licensed Fresno State apparel with hundreds of possible design combinations.

As part of the grand opening event, attendees will enjoy special activities and promotions, including refreshments, appearances from mascots Victor E. Bulldog III and TimeOut, prizes, discounts and more.

“We are excited about the opening of this new campus store in partnership with Follett Higher Education Group, which also manages our on-campus Kennel Bookstore,” said Deborah Adishian-Astone, Fresno State’s vice president for administration and CFO. “With the inclusion of a Starbucks café operated by our campus Dining Services team, this new location at Campus Pointe provides an opportunity to serve our campus and greater Central Valley community with branded Fresno State merchandise. Additionally, this new retail operation including Starbucks will provide a significant number of part-time employment opportunities for our Fresno State students.”

Festivities planned for the grand opening and the ensuing weekend include:

Friday, Sept. 10: Grand Opening Ceremony

3 p.m. — Refreshments and games

3:30 p.m. — Fresno State mascots Victor E. Bulldog III and TimeOut

3:45 p.m. — Speakers will introduce the Kennel Marketplace

4 p.m. — Ribbon cutting

Saturday, Sept. 11: Honoring First Responders

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Several law enforcement organizations and the Fresno Fire Department will be onsite in the parking lot on the north side of the building, giving the community the opportunity to give thanks to those who take an oath to protect and serve. Festivities will include a discount for first responders, donuts, face painting, delicious Maya Cinemas’ popcorn, balloon animals, tent sale, and a book signing by Perla Solorio, author of “ Fresno State: First Words/Primeras Palabras .”

In conjunction with the grand opening, there will be a canned food drive to collect non-perishable food items from Monday, Sept. 6, through Saturday, Sept. 11. Items collected will be donated to Fresno State’s Amendola Family Student Cupboard, a free food and hygiene pantry for current Fresno State students. Every five cans donated during the drive will equal one entry for the drawing of an iPad on Sept. 13.

“The grand opening weekend will showcase everything from apparel and gifts to our favorite Fresno State farm products,” said Abby Bashaw Mantarbo, the Kennel Marketplace manager.

For a schedule of events as well as the latest information on Kennel Marketplace products and promotions, visit https://www.thekennelmarketplace.com or call 559.370.0557.

About Kennel Marketplace

Kennel Marketplace, located at 3010 E. Campus Pointe Drive, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Starbucks will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Stop in today to meet the team and pick up some fresh Bulldogs gear.