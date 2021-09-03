In recognition of Labor Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. No classes will meet, the Henry Madden Library, Kennel Bookstore and offices will be closed.

The student-operated Gibson Farm Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, and closed Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5 and 6. The market will reopen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400. Offices will reopen and instruction will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7.