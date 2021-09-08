The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will head back on the road for the fall 2021 semester to provide COVID-19 vaccines and other free health services to Fresno County residents. There will be four stops in September, including Rojas Pierce Park (350 Sorenson Ave., Mendota 93640) from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Sept. 9; Lanare Community Center (20620 S. Grantland Ave., Riverdale 93656) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14; Fresno Fairgrounds Swap Meet (1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno 93702) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23; and the Reedley Community Center (100 N. East Ave., Reedley 93654) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as health assessments and referrals. A limited amount of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available, and by appointment only, to those who need first and second doses, in addition to third doses for immunocompromised individuals who meet the criteria. Walk-in patients will be accepted only if appointments are not fully booked or extra vaccines are available. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. Nursing students will also administer Moderna vaccines to the campus community during its onsite vaccine clinics, Sept. 10 and 17, in partnership with the Fresno State Health and Counseling Center.

The Mobile Health Unit, coordinated by the Fresno State School of Nursing, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. Prior to each stop, nursing students must complete a COVID-19 training course and have their temperature checked and symptoms screened before stepping onto the health mobile unit, where full personal protective equipment is worn at all times. INFO: Melissa Tav at mtav@csufresno.edu or 559.278.8379. See fall 2021 dates.